Sale Breaks Finger – Red Sox Torched by Yankees 13-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox had high hopes with Chris Sale making his 2nd start of the season on Sunday, July 17th, against the New York Yankees. But all those hopes came crashing down when Sale broke his left pinky finger (throwing hand) on a screaming line drive up the box in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Sale will meet with a hand specialist on Monday, and there is no timetable on his return.

From there the game turned into a "bullpen" game, with 8 relievers finishing the game. Highlights from the relief effort included Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock pitching a inning each of scoreless relief.

Lowlights from the relief effort include Ryan Brasier allowing 3 hits and 3 runs in 2/3rds of an inning. Jake Diekman allowed 4 runs on 3 hits in 1 inning. John Schreiber allowed 2 hits an 2 runs in 1 inning.

Jeter Downs had 2 of Boston's 6 hits, with his first extra base hits, a home run, his 1st of his career and a double.

The Yankees hit 2 home runs in the game.

Tim Locastro hit his 2nd homer of the season, a 2-run shot off of Diekman in the 4th inning.

Joey Gallo hit his 11th of the season, another 2-run shot off of Schreiber in the 7th inning.

The Red Sox are now off until Friday, July 23rd for the All-Star break. They will play a 10-game hometand with 3 games against Toronto, 4 against the Cleveland Guardians and 3 games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

At the All-Star break Boston is 2 games back out of the wild card chase. The top 3 teams will earn the wild card. Here are the wild card standings at the break