A Maine Doctor is Identified as the Victim of a Schooner Accident

Officials have identified a woman who was killed when a mast snapped on a schooner off Rockland Harbor.

When Was This?

It was around 10:30 Monday morning when the United States Coast Guard learned of a large sailboat that had multiple people hurt. The Grace Bailey was located just outside the Breakwater. Rockland rescue crews were taken to the scene by the Coast Guard and found that one person had died, while three others were hurt.

What Do We Know About the Victims?

One person was killed in the incident and WABI-TV reports the Chief Medical Examiner has identified her as Dr. Emily Mecklenburg. She worked with MaineHealth and, according to their website, was based at PenBay Medical Center in Rockport. Three other people were injured, primarily with neck and back injuries.

Is This a Private or Commercial Schooner?

The commercial schooner offers multiple day excursions along the Maine coast. On Monday morning, the vessel was underway when a mast on the sailboat snapped, injuring several of the 28 people aboard. So far, there's no word on what caused the mast to snap.

Officials say the Grace Bailey is owned, in part, by Hollywood actor Marc Evan Jackson. He's best known for roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, and Parks & Recreation, among other roles.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

