SAGE Spring Kick-Off Event

Seniors Achieving Greater Education (SAGE) will host its Spring Kick-Off, starting at 10:00 am on Friday, March 20 at 10:00AM.

The kick-off will be held in the Auditorium at Wieden Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. For over two decades, SAGE has been bringing people, from age 50, together in a relaxed atmosphere to learn from instructors who are knowledgeable and engaged.

Attendees will hear about upcoming courses from SAGE members and instructors, and discover the joys of sharing in this life-long learning adventure. Attendees will also be offered a unique SAGE gift after the event.

Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend. Because the Kick Off will be in Wieden Auditorium, no food or beverages are allowed.

For a complete listing of SAGE Spring 2020 courses and a Registration form, please visit www.umpi.edu/sage. For more information call the SAGE Office at 207.768.9501, or email sageatumpi@outlook.com.

Annual Membership in SAGE is $25.00. Courses are $5.00 each for members, though some hands-on courses and activities have additional fees. Thanks to generous donors, membership scholarships and free bus tickets are offered to SAGE courses for members.