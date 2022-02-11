Rush Announce Mammoth ‘Moving Pictures’ Deluxe Reissue

Rush have announced several expanded editions of their landmark 1981 album Moving Pictures as part of their ongoing reissue campaign.

The album will be available in six different physical and digital configurations, all of which are available for preorder now at the band’s website and hit shelves on April 15. You can see the deluxe track listing below.

The heftiest package is the Super Deluxe Edition, which includes three CDs, one Blu-ray audio disc and five vinyl LPs. Those discs include the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition on CD for the first time, plus Rush’s entire show from Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens on March 25, 1981, titled Live in YYZ 1981 and spread across two discs.

The Blu-ray disc contains a remixed version of the album from the original multi-tracks, a new video for "YYZ" and remastered promo videos for "Tom Sawyer," "Limelight" and "Vital Signs."

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes several non-musical goodies, such as a 44-page hardcover book with unreleased photos and new artwork by album designer Hugh Syme, liner notes by various artists including Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Primus' Les Claypool, a Red Barchetta model car, a Moving Pictures replica tour program, a 3D "Moving Pictures in motion" lithograph and much more.

Released on Feb. 12, 1981, Moving Pictures became Rush’s first No. 1 album in Canada and peaked at No. 3 in the U.S., selling more than 5 million copies.

The LP contains several of the band’s most beloved and popular songs, such as the aforementioned "Tom Sawyer," "Red Barchetta" and the scorching instrumental "YYZ."

Rush, 'Moving Pictures' 40th-Anniversary Track Listing

Disc 1

Moving Pictures

1. "Tom Sawyer"

2. "Red Barchetta"

3. "YYZ"

4. "Limelight"

5. "The Camera Eye"

6. "Witch Hunt"

7. "Vital Signs"

Disc 2

Live in YYZ

1. "2112 – Overture"

2. "2112 – The Temples Of Syrinx"

3. "Freewill"

4. "Limelight"

5. "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Prelude"

6. "Beneath, Between & Behind"

7. "The Camera Eye"

8. "YYZ"

9. "Broon’s Bane"

10. "The Trees"

11. "Xanadu"

Disc 3

Live in YYZ Cont.

1. "The Spirit Of Radio"

2. "Red Barchetta"

3. "Closer To The Heart"

4. "Tom Sawyer"

5. "Vital Signs"

6. "Natural Science"

7. "Working Man / Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Armageddon: The Battle Of Heart And Mind / By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In The End / In The Mood / 2112 – Grand Finale"

8. "La Villa Strangiato"

Disc 4

Moving Pictures Remixed

1. "Tom Sawyer"

2. "Red Barchetta"

3. "YYZ"

4. "Limelight"

5. "The Camera Eye"

6. "Witch Hunt"

7. "Vital Signs"

Bonus Promo Videos

1. "Tom Sawyer"

2. "Limelight"

3. "Vital Signs"

4. "YYZ"