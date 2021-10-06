Rush’s Alex Lifeson May Be Done With Extensive Touring

While Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has kept himself busy with a number of projects of late, he revealed during a chat with Guitar Player that his touring days may be done.

When asked if there were plans to tour in the near future behind his assorted projects, the guitarist stated (as transcribed by Guitar World), "I'm not really thinking about that. It's challenging enough to try to get this album [with Andy Curran] out first."

He then added, "To be honest with you, I don’t think I have it in me to go on the road. I mean, if it was a handful of shows, that might be kind of fun, but anything beyond that... After 40 years of sitting in hotel rooms, I’m not interested. I’ve had quite enough of that. I do love my home life."

Lifeson has largely remained off the road since Rush's touring finale in 2015, and it appears that he's adjusted to no longer undergoing the grind of a large tour. "I thought I would miss being onstage a lot more, but I don’t really," said the guitarist. "I’ve done a couple of things here and there. Small things – usually it’s a charity event or something like that. It’s kind of fun getting up and playing with other people, but the whole production – the big, giant machine – it doesn’t really hold much appeal to me now."

At present, Lifeson has the album with Andy Curran in the works, has worked on a new song with Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett and he revealed that he would like to still work with Geddy Lee again, though revealing that any music they created if they got together would not be released under the Rush name after Neil Peart's death in 2020.