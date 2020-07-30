Ron Howard Reveals The Fate of A ‘Solo’ Sequel

Disney and Lucasfilm have been churning out Star Wars content over the last decade like nobody’s business. Along with the sequel trilogy, we’ve seen a host of spinoffs emerge such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Since Solo’s 2018 release, fans have been wondering whether or not we will get a follow up to the scruffy nerf herder's origin story. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, director Ron Howard went ahead and confirmed that there is no Solo 2 in the works:

Well, there’s no sequel planned now. It’s amazing to be a part of a 'Star Wars' movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you’d expect, but that’s been an odd, strange journey for that movie.

Howard stepped in to direct the standalone prequel movie after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from the production. Solo debuted in theaters to a lukewarm audience, and became the first Star Wars movie to be considered a box office disappointment. Since then, fans have grown to appreciate the movie and its well-intentioned charm. From the way the movie played out, it certainly seems like Disney and Lucasfilm were banking on more installments with Alden Ehrenreich's young Solo. But the movie’s monetary earnings told a different story.

With the Skywalker Saga officially in the books, it will be a while before another Star Wars film graces the big screen. In the meantime, we can look forward to another season of the Emmy-nominated series The Mandalorian, to hit Disney+ later this year.