Watch the Rolling Stones’ New ‘Troubles A’Comin’ Video

The Rolling Stones released another previously unheard track recorded during the sessions for their 1981 album Tattoo You.

“Troubles A'Comin,” originally released by the Chi-Lites in 1970, is one of nine recordings added to Tattoo You for the anniversary edition, which arrives on Oct. 22 and also includes the band’s 1982 appearance at Wembley Stadium in 1982.

The new lyric video for “Troubles A'Comin” can be seen below.

“It’s a funny album,” singer Mick Jagger recently said in a statement of the LP that was mainly assembled from leftover sessions and song ideas the band had gathered over the past half-decade. “It’s not an album where you can say we went into ‘X’ studio, we spent six months and this is the album. It’s just tracks that got recorded any time from 1972 to 1981. It wasn’t really an album. It was all over the place. It doesn’t have a kind of center. ... But for all of that sprawl, the material shows you were constantly writing and recording – and you never threw anything away that might have some use later on.

“Some are cover versions like ‘Troubles A’Comin.' But we never finished it. It didn’t have proper vocals or finished guitar solos. But I know how to do this now. You find a track that’s got a groove, and if there’s an idea, you run with the idea and make some fun with it, do some extra things. It comes alive a bit more.”

Guitarist Ron Wood added "that was an era when Mick was into those cover versions. In his own way, he was paying respect to the Chi-Lites and the Temptations. … And it’s been there, that respect for the blues and soul, ever since I can remember hanging out with the Stones.”