The Rolling Stones Once Wrote a Rice Krispies Jingle

It's not uncommon for a band's music to be used in a TV ad, and while a few Rolling Stones tracks have been used for ads over the years, did you know the band actually wrote an original jingle for breakfast cereal, Rice Krispies?

Though it's not clear when the jingle was originally written, The Daily Mail speculates that it was done in either 1963 or 1964. The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 and didn't release their first single in the U.K. until June of 1963, so the estimated time would've made the Rice Krispies jingle appearing either ahead of their career or at the very beginning of their popularity.

It's believed that guitarist Brian Jones penned the jingle, which features Mick Jagger singing the lines, "Wake up in the morning there's a snap around the place / Wake up in the morning there's a crackle in your face / Wake up in the morning there's a pop that really says Rice Krispies for you and you and you."

The commercial enjoyed a brief run on U.K. television promoting the long-running breakfast cereal, which even then promoted the "snap, crackle, pop" as a drawing point.

The Rolling Stones would eventually achieve much bigger fame than the commercial spot. By 1964, "Time Is On My Side" would become their first Top 10 single stateside, and in 1965 "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" would be a generation defining hit for the group. "Satisfaction" would later be used for a Snickers commercial, while "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was snagged for a Canadian Levi's spot. Jose Cuervo, Windows 95 and Acura have also utilized Rolling Stones music in spots as well.

The Rolling Stones' Rice Krispies TV Jingle