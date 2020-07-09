Rolling Stones’ Expanded ‘Goats Head Soup’ Adds Three New Songs

The Rolling Stones are adding three previously unreleased songs to an expanded version of Goats Head Soup.

The deluxe two-disc CD and vinyl editions of the murky, somewhat bloated 1973 album will be released on Sept. 4. They will include 10 rarities and alternative mixes, including the previously unreleased tracks "Scarlet," "All the Rage" and the project's lead single, "Criss Cross." Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page contributes guitar to "Scarlet," which also features Rick Grech of Blind Faith on bass.

"I really feel close to this album, and I really put all I had into it," Mick Jagger said in a statement announcing the new set's release. "I guess it comes across that I'm more into the songs." Eight of Goat Head Soup's original 10 songs were recorded in one four-week recording session in Jamaica, which Keith Richards notes "was one of the few places that would let us all in" at the time.

In addition to those 10 tracks, the four-disc vinyl and CD box set editions will also include the 1973 live album The Brussels Affair, which was previously available as two limited-edition vinyl box sets in 2012 that cost at least $750.

Watch the Rolling Stones' 'Criss Cross' Video

The new CD set will also come with a 120-page photo and essay book, four replica tour posters and a Blu-ray disc featuring the original album in both high-resolution stereo and surround sound. The Blu-ray also includes music videos for "Dancing With Mr. D," "Silver Train" and "Angie."

A vinyl edition of Goats Head Soup featuring an alternate early version of the album's cover art is available exclusively from the band's website.

You can see the track listing for the sets below.

The Rolling Stones 'Goats Head Soup' Expanded Editions Track Listing

Original Album

1. "Dancing With Mr. D"

2. "100 Years Ago"

3. "Coming Down Again"

4. "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"

5. "Angie"

6. "Silver Train"

7. "Hide Your Love"

8. "Winter"

9. "Can You Hear the Music"

10. "Star Star"

Rarities and Alternative Mixes (included on two- and four-disc box sets)

1. "Scarlet"

2. "All the Rage"

3. "Criss Cross"

4. "100 Years Ago" (Piano Demo)

5. "Dancing With Mr. D" (Instrumental)

6. "Heartbreaker" (Instrumental)

7. "Hide Your Love" (Alternative Mix)

8. "Dancing With Mr. D" (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. "Silver Train" (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

'The Brussels Affair - Live 1973' (included on four-disc CD and vinyl box sets)

1. "Brown Sugar"

2. "Gimme Shelter"

3. "Happy"

4. "Tumbling Dice"

5. "Star Star"

6. "Dancing With Mr. D"

7. "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"

8. "Angie"

9. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

10. "Midnight Rambler"

11. "Honky Tonk Women"

12. "All Down the Line"

13. "Rip This Joint"

14. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

15. "Street Fighting Man"

Interscope

Interscope