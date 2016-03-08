Top 10 Rolling Stones Bill Wyman Songs

2

Though Keith Richards actually plays bass on the studio version, Wyman owns it on this 1969 live version from the Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out album. He does play organ on the original record. In his autobiography Stone Alone, Wyman gives himself credit for the main riff of the song. "We got to the studio early, there was just myself, Brian and Charlie," he explains. "I was just messing about at the piano and started doing this riff, da-daw, da-da-daw, da-da-daw, then Brian played a bit of guitar and Charlie was doing a rhythm. Mick and Keith came in and said, 'Hey, that sounded really good, what is it?'"