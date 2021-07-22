The Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled ‘No Filter’ 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones have announced a rescheduled U.S. leg of their 'No Filter' tour, which was postponed last year amid the pandemic.
The trek, which kicks off on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri, will feature a total of 13 stops before concluding in Austin, Texas on Nov. 20. Most of the original dates have been rescheduled, though the band regrets that the stops that were previously slated for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were not able to be re-booked.
Fans who had previously purchased tickets for these stops that were unable to be rescheduled can seek a refund through Ticketmaster (they will be contacted by the ticketing agency directly) and, where feasible, a priority offer for these ticketholders will be available for nearby gigs.
Additionally, new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and first-ever appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, have now been scheduled.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," exclaimed singer Mick Jagger. "See you soon!"
Guitarist Keith Richards enthused, "We’re back on the road! See you there!"
Any ticket that had been previously purchased will be honored for the new stop in the respective location and tickets for the newly-added stops will go on sale on July 30 at 10AM local time. Exclusive VIP packages will be available as well and more information can be obtained at the band's website.
See the complete list of 'No Filter' tour dates directly below.
Rolling Stones 'No Filter' 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank Of America Stadium
Oct. 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field
Oct. 09 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Oct. 13 — New Orleans, La. @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif @ SoFi Stadium
Oct. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
Nov. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
Nov. 06 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Nov. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 15 — Detroit, Mich @ Ford Field
Nov. 20 — Austin, Texas @ Circuit of The Americas
