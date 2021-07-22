Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced a 13-date U.S. fall tour that will begin Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

The latest leg of their No Filter tour, which began in September 2017, is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 20 in Austin. Many of these dates are rescheduled from the band's planned North American 2020 tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," singer Mick Jagger said in a statement announcing the dates. The Stones last performed in front of a live audience on Aug. 30, 2019, in Miami.

The tour will now include the band's first performances at a pair of new venues: Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. They will also appear at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for the first time. Presales for these three dates will begin on July 28 for subscribers of the Stones' mailing list.

"Regrettably, previously scheduled [2020 tour] dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled," notes a press release. "Ticketholders in these markets will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows."

You can see the list of dates below.

The Rolling Stones 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates

Sept. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Oct. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2 - Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Mecedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Nov. 20 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas