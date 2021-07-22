Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones have announced a 13-date U.S. fall tour that will begin Sept. 26 in St. Louis.
The latest leg of their No Filter tour, which began in September 2017, is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 20 in Austin. Many of these dates are rescheduled from the band's planned North American 2020 tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
"I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," singer Mick Jagger said in a statement announcing the dates. The Stones last performed in front of a live audience on Aug. 30, 2019, in Miami.
The tour will now include the band's first performances at a pair of new venues: Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. They will also appear at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for the first time. Presales for these three dates will begin on July 28 for subscribers of the Stones' mailing list.
"Regrettably, previously scheduled [2020 tour] dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled," notes a press release. "Ticketholders in these markets will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows."
You can see the list of dates below.
The Rolling Stones 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates
Sept. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center
Sept. 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
Oct. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
Oct. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 29 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
Nov. 2 - Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
Nov. 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Nov. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Mecedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Nov. 20 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas