Roger Waters Announces ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Tour

Roger Waters will hit 31 cities across North America when he launches his This Is Not a Drill tour this summer.

The tour will be the Pink Floyd founder's first time performing in the round. You can watch a trailer for the shows below.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred," he said in a September 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. "My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock 'n' roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing: expressing myself.”

Waters will begin the tour on July 8 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and wrap it up on Oct. 3 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 10AM local time, with the exception of the Montreal show, which goes on sale Feb. 7 at 10AM ET.

This will be Waters' first trek since the Us + Them tour of 2017-18. He plans to play several venues he skipped the last time.

You can see all the dates below and get full details at Waters' website.

Roger Waters, 'This Is Not a Drill' 2020 North American Tour

July 8 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 10 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 21 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 23 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 25 -- Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 28 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 30 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 1 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 5 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 13 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug. 15 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 20 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 22 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 25 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 27 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 29 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Sept. 2 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 4 -- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 10 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Sept. 14 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 16 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 19 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 21 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 23 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 25 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 30 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 3 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center