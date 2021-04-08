Roger Waters Announces New 2022 Dates for Postponed Tour

Roger Waters announced new 2022 dates for his This Is Not a Drill tour, originally postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36-date North American trek now launches July 6, 2022, in Pittsburgh and wraps Oct. 8 in Dallas. Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates; fans will receive an email with additional information.

The shows will be performed "in the round," utilizing both music and film to create what a Waters describes in a statement as a "stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home."

Waters will play songs from what he calls Pink Floyd's "golden era," along with "several" new tracks. "Words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man," he added. "Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R."

You can see the dates below.

The songwriter teased the production in a new preview clip. "This Is Not a Drill will be a rock 'n' roll show that's about the fact that, if this is our lives ending, we're standing on the precipice," he says. "And it needs just the slightest little nudge, and we'll all be yesterday's news."

In October, Waters released his Us + Them concert movie in various physical editions, including Blu-ray, DVD, double CD and triple vinyl.

Roger Waters 2022 Tour Dates

July 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 8 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 15 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 25 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug. 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Sept. 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Oct. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

