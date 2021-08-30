The arrival of grunge music in the '90s put a nail in the coffin of ‘80s rock acts.

That’s the story we’ve been sold in the decades since, but it isn’t exactly true.

For starters, '80s rock gods such as Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Van Halen all continued to release platinum-selling albums well into the ‘90s.

Secondly, hindsight makes it much easier to highlight 1991 as the dawn of the grunge revolution. After all, Nirvana’s Nevermind and Pearl Jam’s Ten came out within a month of each other, and went on to become crown jewels of the movement. But the truth is neither release sparked overnight success, and it took months for both albums to eventually work their way to mainstream audiences.

So, it didn't happen in the a flick of a switch; instead, the grunge movement was a gradual ushering in of a new rock era. Change came over time, and there were certainly many already established bands that continued to thrive even as the “Seattle sound” was grabbing attention.

Perhaps the most accurate way to look back at the dawn of grunge is through the thoughts of those who it affected the most. We’ve compiled quotes from a wide array of rockers who lived and worked amid the grunge revolution. Some remember it as a “writing on the wall” moment, in which they realized their bands were no longer a hot thing. Others welcomed the grunge era, happily embracing rock’s latest phase while they continued to move forward with their own careers.

We take a look at 30 Great Quotes About Grunge: How Rockers Reacted to a Revolution below.