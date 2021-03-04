Rock Stars Get Their COVID Vaccines: Hit Me With Your Best Shot

As the coronavirus vaccine continues to roll out across America, rock stars are rolling up their sleeves to get their doses. In recent weeks, many of them have taken to social media to emphasize the safety of the vaccines and encourage their fans to sign up when it's their turn.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ Chief Medical Advisor, some form of live concerts could return by this coming fall.

“If everything goes right, this is will occur some time in the fall of 2021,” Dr. Fauci told The New York Times in January 2021, “so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience.”

In the meantime, musicians and entertainment icons are gearing up by getting their shots. You can see their posts below.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne received his vaccine a few weeks before his wife, Sharon. The couple shared the experience during an interview with U.K. talk show Loose Women. "As soon as I got it I felt relived," the Black Sabbath frontman admitted. He announced his Parkinson's diagnosis last year.

Paul Stanley

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl, got their shots in Phoenix, noting in a video that they had both already contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic.

Elton John

Not only has Elton John gotten a vaccine, but he's using his celebrity to encourage others to do the same. The Rocketman appeared in a PSA for NHS England, touting the importance of vaccination. Then actor Michael Caine showed up and delivered the message better.

Brian Wilson

Tommy Shaw

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is now one step closer to getting back on the road again, as evidenced below in the post by country singer Margo Price. His wife, Annie, recently volunteered to help administer vaccines at a drive-up location in Texas.

Mavis Staples

Dolly Parton

Parton, who donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund research on the Moderna vaccine, received the result of her efforts.

Nils Lofgren

Benmont Tench

Steve Martin

Arnold Schwarzenegger