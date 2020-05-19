Being in a band takes dedication, tireless practice and determination. Obtaining a PhD takes even more and, somehow, there's a handful of rock and metal artists who have managed to balance both pursuits.

As you'll learn below, punk rock and black metal musicians make up more than half of our list of 11 Super-Genius Rock Stars Who Have a PhD. It shouldn't surprise anyone, though, as both of those styles of music are deeply entrenched in personal philosophies and belief systems.

The willingness to challenge and question your surroundings in a never-ending quest for meaning and knowledge perhaps explains the overabundance of punk and black metal represented here.

