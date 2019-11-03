Musicians can have a pretty big impact on the lives of some of their fans. In return, what better way is there to honor them than naming something after them...like an animal?

Nature is pretty metal, so there's bound to be a handful of scientists who are fans of the genre themselves. When it came to discovering a new species, some of them got pretty creative and wanted to pay back their favorite musicians, thus there are some creatures out there named after certain artists and albums.

It's no surprise that there's an organism in the animal kingdom named after someone like Ozzy Osbourne or Lemmy Kilmister, considering their...wild...lives. But did you know there's a worm named after Henry Rollins?

