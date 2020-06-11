Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Set to Re-Open

As reopening phases continue across the country, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is one of the institutions set to welcome the return of the public this coming week. Officials have announced a June 15 reopening with new health and safety precautions in place to protect staff and guests.

The museum will now have daily continuous cleanings, hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum, temperature checks prior to entry and a limited capacity with timed ticketing. Staff and guests are required to wear masks indoors and fans are asked to maintain a safe social distance (at least two Stratocasters apart). There will be credit card and mobile payments only with plexiglass shields at the checkout and attendees may purchase online tickets in advance via rockhall.com.

In advance of the June 15 re-opening, the Rock Hall will also show their gratitude to healthcare workers and their families on June 14 with a free admission day. Limited tickets are available at the Rockhall.com website.

Those attending can check out the Rock Hall's current exhibits, including their Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll exhibit, the tour replica of Pink Floyd's wall, exhibits saluting past and more recent Rock Hall inductees and plenty more. They also expect to resume live music in the plaza area in July with music taking place on Thursday and Saturday evenings from 5-7PM.

