The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently postponed their 2020 induction ceremony in light of taking coronavirus precautions. Now the Rock Hall Museum itself has shuttered its doors for a period of inactivity, though they expect to re-open later this month.

In a statement issued by the Rock Hall, they revealed that the museum would remain closed between yesterday (March 14) through Friday, March 27 as they continue to monitor the coronavirus situation. The revealed that all tickets purchased for the museum will be honored at a future visit or refunds will be made available.

They're also advising teachers to take advantage of their distance learning programs and and for those interested to visit their online archival information. Head here to revisit past induction ceremonies, and check out the full statement below.

As part of an international effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close our Museum to the public. Effective Saturday, March 14th, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum will be closed through Friday, March 27th. We will continue to monitor the situation week to week and provide regular updates on our website: www.rockhall.com/coronavirus If you have purchased a ticket for general admission, it will be honored at our Box Office upon your future visit or refunded. In the meantime, explore www.rockhall.com/inductees for archival Induction Ceremony video footage, images and official Hall of Fame program biographies, stories and exhibits related to our Inductees. Our YouTube channel is filled with museum and Inductee videos as well from past programs and performances. Teachers working to create plans for distance learning can explore our free online resources that help you engage students through the power of rock & roll. Visit Rock Hall EDU edu.rockhall.com, our new digital learning platform, to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and other digitized primary source materials from our Library & Archives. We will continue to tap into our museum and Inductee history to create more stories and ways to engage with us while the museum is temporarily closed. Thank you for your support and let's safely enjoy the power of rock together through all of our digital platforms.