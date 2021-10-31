Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is being inducted tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

This year's group includes Carole King, Todd Rundgren, the Go-Go's, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Jay-Z. Presenters include Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Angela Bassett.

Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron are also bring honored in the Early Influence category, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will be given awards for Musical Excellence. Lionel Richie is set to induct Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant, who is receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award for nonperformers.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement when the winners were announced.

To be eligible for induction, an artist must have released their first commercial recording 25 years ago. A short list is created by a nominating committee and is then sent to a voting body of more than 1,000 historians, members of the music industry and artists, as well as every living Rock Hall inductee. Artists can be nominated — and inducted — multiple times. This year, King and Turner have become the second and third female artists to be inducted twice. (They were previously included for their work with their former husbands, Gerry Goffin and Ike Turner, respectively.) Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters is also now a two-time inductee, having first been inducted as a member of Nirvana.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air on Nov. 20 on HBO alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio.