2020 Rock Hall of Fame Live Ceremony Replaced With HBO Special

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is moving 2020's induction ceremony to HBO in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have called off an in-person gathering in Cleveland, after initially postponing the event.

The Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and others will now be honored virtually at 8PM ET/PT on Nov. 7. The ceremony will also stream on HBO Max.

"To protect the health and safety of our inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we've made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in an official statement. "Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them."

Officials also confirmed that the 2021 edition of the induction ceremony will move to the fall, and return once again to Cleveland. Attendees who purchased 2020 tickets through Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund issued to their account.

Other honorees this year include Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., and Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is now open in Cleveland, and will debut an all-new 2020 inductee exhibit on Aug. 14.