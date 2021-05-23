Robert Plant Confirms Fourth Season of ‘Digging Deep’

Robert Plant announced that the fourth season of his Digging Deep podcast will commence on May 24, opening with an exploration of the song "Bluebirds Over the Mountain."

New episodes will then be released every other week until Aug. 2, with each taking its starting point from a song from Plant’s catalog and exploring its background and legacy. The Led Zeppelin icon is joined once again by presenter Matt Everitt.

“Glory is fleeting, obscurity is forever…more unconsidered trifles,” Plant commented in a press release of Digging Deep, which launched in June 2019. The six-episode season will be available via a wide range of platforms, including Spotify, Amazon and YouTube.

A separate statement notes that the first episode will explore "what a touring musician does when he can’t go on tour, some of the musical rarities and curios that Robert uncovered at home during lockdown and the matter in hand, a very special song." It continues, "The track is called 'Bluebirds Over the Mountain, and it was written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year. Robert recorded a version for his 2017 album Carry Fire and enlisted the vocals skills of Chrissie Hynde, as you'll hear..."

Opening the first season, Plant said by way of introduction: “It’s a sensitive, delicate deal, dragging brand new songs out of the sky: trading ideas, accepting some, storing others in the ‘maybe later’ bag, moving on and along with hardly a plan. During the Zep years, I never imagined a full-scale album project without the other guys, and even less the idea of new writing partners. But then, since 1981 I’ve enjoyed many amazing, exciting musicians in the sharing, in the writing, in production and engineering – men and women who encouraged and enlightened, introducing me to crazy curves I could never have imagined.”

At the end of the season, he announced a vinyl singles box set containing the songs featured in the shows. In 2020 he released Digging Deep: Subterranea, an anthology including unreleased songs connected with the second season.

