Robert Kraft’s Patriots Foundation Sending Maine Boy to the Super Bowl

10-year-old Kellan Tilton of Detroit, Maine is a cancer survivor who absolutely loves football and, of course, the New England Patriots. Now, thanks to Robert Kraft's Patriots Foundation, he's going to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII.

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor around his spinal cord. After several months of treatment, he went into remission but was paralyzed from the waist down and has used a wheelchair for mobility since he was 15 months old.

At the age of 3, Make-A-Wish granted him a wish of a path to the family's barn so that he could wheel himself there to spend more time with his dad, Dan.

Keelan has attended the opening of the Trailblaze Challenge to inspire hikers who will embark on a 23.4-mile hike to raise money for Make-A-Wish to fund the wishes of as many children as possible.

Here he is on stage with his dad, speaking to the crowd with a smile on his face.

Courtesy Michele Mullen Courtesy Michele Mullen loading...

Kellan hasn't let his condition get in the way of enjoying what he loves. He's taken part in an Adaptive Sports New England football clinic and he's pretty good!

Kellan got the surprise of his life last month when Robert Kraft announced in front of his entire class at school via a Zoom call, that he is "an inspiration to our entire team," and invited him and his family to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII in person.

Now the time has come to go see the biggest sporting event in the world. Enjoy the game, Keelan! Just don't root for the Eagles okay?

