Reward Being Offered For Illegal Deer Killing

The Maine Warden Service is looking for information regarding the illegal killing of a large buck deer in the town of Wesley on the evening of October 13, 2020. Game Wardens discovered a buck laying dead in a field just off Route 192 in Wesley the next day on October 14, near the Guptill Road. This large buck, weighing over 280 pounds, was shot and left to waste with only one back strap cut out of it. Game Wardens are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in this area on the evening of October 13th and saw any suspicious activity.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1000.00 money to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act of poaching. This wasteful slaughter is extremely unsporting and unethical, and an unfortunate example of the waste of our valued natural resources in the state of Maine.

Anyone with information should contact Maine Operation Game Thief at 1-800-253-7887 or the Maine Department of Public Safety Bangor Regional Communications Center at 1-800-432-7381 and ask to speak with Game Warden Alan Curtis, the primary investigating Warden in this case.

