Restaurants Reopen in 12 Maine Counties

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Hungry diners can go to restaurants and have a seat in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties, where restaurants are allowed to reopen to dine-in customers.

Reopening dates for restaurants were moved up to Monday, from June 1, in counties that have had fewer cases of the new coronavirus.

Those restaurants that are reopening must take extra steps to ensure tables are sanitized and have limited seating to ensure social distancing.

Remote camps as well as sporting camps, were also allowed to reopen Monday.