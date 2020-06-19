Residents Can Visit Maine State Parks For Free on Sunday

What a weekend! It's the first weekend of summer, the hottest weekend we've seen in a LONG time, and, of course, Father's Day is on Sunday. Not to mention, many of us have been mostly cooped up for months.

The State of Maine is encouraging residents to get out and enjoy the beauty Maine has to offer through state parks and historical sites by allowing free entry to those arriving in a vehicle with Maine license plates this Sunday, June 21st. Just you? FREE! Car full of buddies? FREE! Big ol' family packed into a minivan? FREE!

Of course, they're encouraging safe choices and social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There are a few park exceptions such as Acadia National Park, Baxter State Park, the Penobscot Narrows Observatory, and more. You can get the full exclusions on the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Facebook page.

So pack a picnic and the besties or family for a beautiful and free day out at your favorite State Park. Please, make sure you clean up when you're done!