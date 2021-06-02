Research Shows No State Is More Addicted To Their Email Than Maine

How many times per day do you check your email? On the surface, it's a very simple question that should receive a very simple answer. But that number doesn't tell the whole story. According to TaskHusky.com, no other U.S. state is more addicted to their email than Maine and the competition really isn't even that close. And as we dig into the numbers, you'll see just how unhealthy our addiction is.

Medioimages/Photodisc

What does it mean to be 'addicted' to email?

There's an unfortunate 24/7 work culture that has erupted over the last decade in the United States, prompting people to spend nearly 2 hours per day checking and replying to emails. The average American has at least 3 separate email accounts they check on a daily basis. Even more troubling, Task Husky's research shows nearly one-quarter of respondents have lost sleep over a work email.

Pavel Potapov

How 'addicted' is Maine to email versus other states?

Let's go back to the beginning. We ask 'how many times per day to you check your email?' Task Husky's results show the average Mainer checks their email 35 times per day. The national average is 14 times per day. The next closest state to Maine is Iowa at 30 times per day. The next closest New England states are Connecticut and Massachusetts at 14 times per day. It gets worse when you factor in that 60% of respondents claim they check work emails on after-hours and on weekends. 70% of respondents check email when they're on vacation from work. Lastly, nearly 50% of respondents feel anxious on a daily basis about the number of unread emails they have in their inbox.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View