Waterville Standoff Comes to An End Early Wednesday Morning

According to News Center Maine, a standoff that involved shots fired and a subject barricading themselves in a large vacant building in Waterville has come to an end. Maine State Police say the issue has been 'resolved' but that we shouldn't expect further details until sometime Wednesday afternoon.

In an early morning Facebook post from the Waterville Police Department,

Good Morning Waterville,

The situation on College Ave and Highwood Street in Waterville has been resolved and the area is open for traffic. The circumstances surrounding the case remain under investigation and Chief Massey expects to have details for the media at a press conference at 1PM at the Waterville Police Department.

In the meantime, the Waterville Police Department would like to thank the Maine State Police, Fairfield, Oakland, Winslow and Clinton Police Departments, the Portland Police Department, US Department of Homeland Security, Waterville Fire and Rescue, and Delta Ambulance for all of their assistance during this matter. This was a true team effort to keep the community as safe as possible in a difficult situation.

We would also like to thank the residents of Home Place and the Mt. St. Joseph's Nursing home for their patience and cooperation during this event. We understand this was a very trying situation for all.

Thank you also to the local businesses that provided food, coffee, and water for our staff so we could focus on the task at hand.

Stay safe and have a good day.

Original story follows:

According to the KJ, several agenices including Clinton PD and Maine State Police have responded to an active shooter situation in Waterville near College Ave. A statement was released at about 6 PM from the Waterville Police Department that read,

Good afternoon Waterville,

We are dealing with an incident in the area of College Avenue and Highwood Street involving a subject actively discharging a firearm. We have the area contained, but are asking people to avoid the area. We have Waterville, Oakland, Fairfield, Maine State Police and others working to bring this incident to a successful resolution.

There will be a media staging area at the Waterville Police Department and we would ask that media seeking footage of the event not attempt to pass the outer perimeter roadblock at College Avenue and Hazelwood Street.

Media inquiries should not be addressed to the emergency dispatchers as they are very busy. Chief Massey will arrange a briefing as soon as possible.

According to the KJ, in addition to the police response, several ambulances were also seen responding to the area. Just before 6 PM the Maine State Police Tactical Response Unit was seen entering the area and officers in camouflage response gear with seen with both long-guns and riot shields.

Clinton Police were on scene directing traffic away from Hazelwood Avenue and being rerouted down Greenwood Avenue. Additionally, Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation home on Highwood Ave has been on lock down since the situation began.