Report of Person Falling Through the Ice in Carmel Prompts Search

Members of several local agencies are in Carmel, after a report that someone may have fallen through the ice of Etna Pond.

How Did Authorities Learn of This?

It was approximately 6:40 Friday morning when the Penobscot Regional Communications Center received a report of one or more people who may have gone through the ice. No details have been released about who made the report or who may have gone into the water.

Are They Looking for the Missing Person(s)?

A search is underway with the participation of several agencies, including the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, as well as members of the Maine Warden Service, and Carmel Fire Department.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

