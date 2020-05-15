Reny’s To Reopen 10 Stores Across Maine On Monday

As we all continue to adjust to life during a global pandemic, one place that many people across Maine are familiar with is set to reopen most of their stores on Monday. Shared on Facebook, Reny's announced that they would be reopening 10 of their 17 locations across Maine with a few added restrictions as well as some special hours.

The 10 store locations that will be opening are both Damariscotta stores, Farmington, Topsham, Ellsworth, Gardiner, Pittsfield, Camden, Belfast, and Madison. The remaining 7 locations, including popular stores in Wells, Saco, Portland and Bath, will continue to operate with curbside pickup only.

For the 10 stores that are reopening on Monday, there will be some additional restrictions. Reny's will only allow a certain number of customers in the store at once. All employees at Reny's will be required to wear safety gear, including masks. Reny's has rearranged their stores to allow for more social distancing for the customers that do come inside. Lastly, Reny's is asking customers to please show consideration for other customers and employees if you choose to shop inside.

Reny's is also adding something else to the mix. They will open one hour earlier Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for seniors and high-risk individuals only to shop at the store. Reny's new store hours for these 10 locations will be Monday thru Saturday 9am to 5pm and they will be closed on Sundays. The Maine Adventure is back, baby.