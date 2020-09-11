Renovated Maine Church Airbnb Feels Like a Modern Day Castle

"The Steeples" in picturesque Camden, Maine, is an incredibly unique and gorgeous Airbnb. With ocean views and quaint vibes, it is a must stay for any traveler or lover of unique and historic architecture looking for an extended stay as there is a 30-day minimum requirement.

The winding metal staircase, the stained glass, and steeple with a stunning 360-degree view is one to behold. For a unique throwback of the property to 1990 click here. Check out the modern photos below and video here.