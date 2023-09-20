Remember the Last Time Shinedown Played Bangor?

Thursday’s concert is going to be really, really loud.

Shinedown, the multi-platinum, chart-topping rock sensation, is all set to rock the stage in Bangor on September 21st as part of their highly-anticipated The Revolutions Live Tour. Joining them are Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

Remember when Shinedown last graced Bangor with their electrifying presence? You might need to jog your memory a bit. Although they swung by the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbrook in June of 2019, to find their last Bangor performance, we need to rewind a few more years.

Taking it back to 2017, Shinedown headlined the Sunday night of the Rise Above Fest. This two-night festival not only showcased some very loud tunes but also united thousands of music lovers, all in the name of suicide prevention.

The Rise Above Fest in 2017 featured a stellar lineup on Saturday, including KORN, Stone Sour, Seether, Skillet, Falling in Reverse, Red Sun Rising, Crobot, Dragon Force, Cane Hill, Ded, and Killer at Large. Sunday was just as epic, with Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, All That Remains, Pop Evil, Starset, Avatar, Kyng, Black Map, and of course, Shinedown.

Founded in 2012 by Seether, the festival aimed to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. The festival was a tribute to Eugene Welgemoed, the brother of Seether's frontman Shaun Morgan, and drew its name from Seether's track "Rise Above This." In addition to honoring Eugene's memory, Rise Above partnered with SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education), making significant contributions to the cause of suicide prevention and recovery.

Reflecting on that night, Setlist.fm brings us Shinedown’s setlist from the festival:

Let's Go Crazy Devour Fly From the Inside Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom) How Did You Love If You Only Knew Enemies Unity State of My Head Second Chance Cut the Cord Bully 45 Simple Man Sound of Madness

Get ready to relive those head-banging moments and more as Shinedown gears up for their long-awaited return to Bangor after an absence of over six years on Thursday.

