Remember the Last Time Dropkick Murphys Played Bangor?

Few things scream "New England" like Dropkick Murphys, the Celtic punk band hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts. Their sound and, for lack of a better term, overall ‘vibe’ are synonymous with our beloved Boston sports teams.

The kickoff for their "The Dropkick Murphys Fall Tour 2023" is happening in Bangor on Wednesday, September 27th, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, featuring The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

Additionally, the Maine Savings Amphitheater is giving out free tickets for military, first responders, and healthcare workers for the Dropkick Murphys concert on Wednesday night. You can read more about that, here.

It's been over six years since Dropkick Murphys last graced the Queen City of the East. In 2017, they announced the "From Boston to Berkeley Tour," a co-headlining venture with the California punk rock band, Rancid. Remarkably, Bangor was also the starting point for that tour on July 27th, 2017, at what was then known as Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, now the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

It seems Dropkick Murphys have a fondness for starting their tours with us, and we certainly don't mind. The feeling is mutual; we're big fans of Dropkick Murphys, and it's heartwarming to know they appreciate us too.

According to Setlist.fm, here's the setlist from that night:

The Lonesome Boatman The Boys Are Back Hang 'Em High Blood I Had a Hat Rebels with a Cause Out of Our Heads Going Out in Style Paying My Way Barroom Hero / Do or Die / Never Alone / Boys on the Docks You'll Never Walk Alone Rose Tattoo The State of Massachusetts Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya I'm Shipping Up to Boston Until the Next Time Cretin Hop (with Rancid) I Fought the Law (with Rancid) Folsom Prison Blues (with Rancid) T.N.T. (with Rancid)

It's a real shame that the Red Sox aren't performing well this year. Listening to the Dropkick Murphys in late September without the hopes of October baseball is a bit of a downer.

Regardless, we’re still eagerly anticipating catching the Dropkick Murphys, alongside The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern, in Bangor on Wednesday, September 27th, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

