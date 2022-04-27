Remember Sigbjørn, The Guy Who Found The MDOT helmet?

It's always nice when we get a chance to follow up on a cool story. This week, we got an update on a neat little piece that the Maine DOT brought to our attention a few months ago.

Remember the story we shared with you this past February, about the Maine DOT helmet that took a trip in the ocean and ended up washing ashore in Norway, only to be found by this nice Norweigan man named Sigbjørn?

The Maine DOT went public with it on their social media pages, after the man reached out to them. He had found the safety helmet on the shore near his home after it had apparently made the 3000-mile journey from Maine.

"Meet our new friend Sigbjørn. He lives in Norway (the country – not the town in Maine). Sigbjørn was on a walk and found a MaineDOT hard hat in a fjord, about 3,300 miles from MaineDOT headquarters. We’re not quite sure how this happened, but we’re glad we have a new pen pal! "

Staying true to their word, folks from the Maine DOT have stayed in touch with Sigbjørn, to the point that they even sent him some DOT swag. They even posted about it on the Maine DOT Facebook Page.

"We let him keep the hard hat and sent him this MaineDOT shirt and are delighted to see that it fits! Sigbjørn tells us since he found our hard hat, he's started working with Plastjegerne, an organization dedicated to cleaning up plastic and other debris along the coast. He says the company collects about two tons of trash every day. Let's all work to make his job easier by keeping plastic out of the ocean!"

Pretty neat story, if you ask me. It's awesome that they've all made the effort to stay in touch, and inspiring that he was motivated enough by the experience to seek a career connected to the situation.