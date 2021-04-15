Red Sox Win Streak Stopped at 9 games Lose to Twins 4-3 on Walk-Off [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's 9 game winning streak came to an end on Thursday afternoon, April 15th when they fell to the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on a walk-off hit in the 9th inning.

During the winning streak the Red Sox came from behind 6 of 9 times. Thursday they staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead and were trailing 3-0 when Alex Verdugo tied the game with a bases loaded 2-out triple to tied the score.

But Adam Ottavino, pitching the 9th inning allowed 2 hits, and walked 1 and gave up the winning run. Ottavino took the loss and is 1-1 on the season.

Garrett Richards started for the Red Sox and went 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 6th inning allowing a home run to Miguel Sano to make the score 3-0.

Josh Taylor, Matt Andriese and Darwinzon Hernandez combined to pitch 2.0 innings of scoreless relief.

Verdugo was 1-4 with the 3 run double.

Christian Arroyo was 1-3 with a double.

The Red Sox managed only 4 hits but left 14 runners stranded on base.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected from the game in the 8th inning after the umpires blew a call. Cora won his 200th and 201st games as a manager on Wednesday in the doubleheader sweep of the Twins.

Boston now 9-4 sitting atop the AL East. They return to Fenway Park Friday for a 4 game series with the Chicago White Sox and the start of a 10 game home-stand. Nick Pivetta (2-0 with a 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. Pregame begins at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.