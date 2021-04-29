Red Sox Win Pitcher’s Duel – Top Mets 1-0 to Sweep Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets put on a pitching demonstration with each team striking out 15, but it was the Boston Red Sox coming out on top as the Red Sox scored 1 run off Jacob deGrom in the top of the 2nd inning and beat the Mets 1-0 Wednesday night in New York.

Nick Pivetta improved to 3-0 on the season. He walked 2 in the 1st inning but settled down, striking out 7 and allowing just 1 hit in 5.0 innings.

Garrett Whitlock, yet to allow a run all season, went 2.0 innings striking out 4, allowing 1 hit and walking 1.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th, striking out 1

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, striking out the side, for his 6th save. He's converted all 6 save chances this season.

Marwin Gonzalez made a spectacular catch at 2nd base in the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Red Sox managed only 4 hits. Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez each doubled and Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double.

Jacob deGrom 2-2 was the tough luck loser, going 6.0 innings, striking out 9. He allowed just 3 hits and walked 1. His ERA is 0.59 for the season.

The Mets managed only 2 singles off Red Sox pitching.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston, now 16-9 heads to Texas to open a 4 game series with the Rangers. Martin Perez (0-1, 5.71 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 7:05 with the 1st pitch at 8:05 on 101.9 The Rock.