Red Sox Win on a Travis Shaw Walk-Off Grand Slam in 11 Innings 8-4 [VIDEO]

Travis Shaw hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 11th inning, as the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday afternoon, August 23rd.

It was Shaw's 3rd career grand slam and the 2nd Red Sox walk-off grand slam in the last 4 years, Xander Bogaerts having hit one on July 14, 2018. The Red Sox hadn't hit one before Bogaerts did it, since Jim Rice did it on July 4, 1984!

Nathan Eovaldi deserved better than a no-decision as he went 7 innings, throwing 94 pitches. He allowed 1 unearned run on 4 hits, striking out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Adam Ottavino came on in relief and held the Rangers scoreless in the 8th inning, allowing a hit and walking 1.

But closer Matt Barnes blew his 6th save of the season. He allowed 2 runs and 4 hits, striking out 1 while only getting 1 out

Garrett Whitlock pitched the last 2.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 4 and picked up the win. When he entered the game in the 9th inning there were runners on 2nd and 3rd with just 1 out, and he stranded the bases loaded.

Alex Verdugo was 3-4. He hit his 12th homer of the season and drove in 2 runs.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a double, driving in the tying run in the bottom of the 10th inning with 2 outs.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-5 with a solo home run in the 6th inning.

Kyle Schwarber playing left field for the first time as a Red Sox player, was 1-3, extending his career-long on-base streak to 20 games.

