Red Sox Win Chairman’s Cup Beat Twins 8-3 Sunday, Play Braves Monday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

With Sunday's victory over Minnesota, by the score of 8-3, the Boston Red Sox won the 2021 Chairman's Cup. The annual competition between the Red Sox and Twins, was won by Boston this year 4-2-1. The Twins lead 14-13-2 in the yearly series with an 82-77-2 edge in games.



The Red Sox started the game by hitting back-to-back homers! Kike Hernandez the 2021 lead-off hitter was 2-3 and is batting .333 for the Spring

After Hernandez had circled the bases, Franchy Cordero went deep to right-centerfield, on the next pitch. It was his 1st homer of the Spring. Cordero is batting .357

JD Martinez, heating up as Spring Training winds down was 2-4, with a ground rule double and drove in 2 runs.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4, as was Rafael Devers, who had a double.

Josh Winckowski went 3 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. Josh Taylor, Austin Brice, Marcus Walden and Phillips Valdez each threw 1 inning of scoreless relief.

On the COVID front, Ian Browne from Major League Baseball reports that the Red Sox have 8 members of the organization in Contact Tracing after Matt Barnes' COVID diagnosis. 4 of the 8 were identified as “close contacts,” which means they must quarantine for seven days after they were believed to be in close contact with Barnes. Out of respect for the privacy of the eight people and their families, Alex Cora didn’t reveal names on the contact-tracing list, other than righty Matt Andriese, who had to be scratched from his start on Saturday against the Pirates.

Opening Day is Thursday, when the Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles. The pregame starts at 1:05 and first pitch at 2:05 p.m. Hear the entire regular season on 101.9 The Rock, your home for Red Sox baseball.