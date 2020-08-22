Red Sox Win 3rd Straight – Beat O’s 8-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won a season high 3rd game in a row Friday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles in Camden Yards by the score of 8-5. The Red Sox jumped out to a 8-0 lead before the Orioles closed the gap in the 7th and 8th innings.

Darwinzon Hernandez making his 1st appearance for Boston this season pitched the 5th and 6th innings allowing just 1 hit and striking out 3 for his 1st win of the season.

Colten Brewer started the game for Boston, in a "bullpen game" and went 4 strong innings, allowing just 3 hits, walking 2 and striking out 2.

Josh Osich gave up the 5 runs allowing 3 hits, all homers before Austin Brice got the final out of the 8th inning. Matt Barnes picked up his 1st save, assuming the closer role with Brandon Workman being traded to the Phillies

The Red Sox had 9 hits, 3 of them homers. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the 2nd inning, his 6th of the season. JD Martinez hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning his 3rd of the season and Rafael Devers hit a 3-run homer in the 5th inning, his 4th of the Season.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

For the Orioles Pat Valaika and Cedric Mullins each hit solo homers. Mullins was 3-4 on the night and Chance Sisco hit a 3-run homer in the 8th inning.

Boston is now 9-18 and the Orioles 12-14. The 2 teams will meet Saturday night, in the 3rd game of the 4 game series. Pregame starts at 6:35 and 1st pitch at 7:35 on 101.9 The Rock.