Red Sox Win 3rd in a Row Beat Pittsburgh 8-3 Wednesday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 3rd game in a row, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night, August 17.

Rich Hill started for Boston, and after allowing a 1st inning 2-run home run to Bryan Reynolds settled down and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 3 hits in his outing, striking out 4. He didn't walk a batter and evened his record at 5-5

Ryan Brasier came on and pitched the 6th inning, striking out the side.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 7th and 8th innings, striking out 1 and not allowing a hit.

Jeurys Familia pitched the 9th inning, allowing 3 hits and 1 run.

Boston banged out 12 hits in the game

Christian Arroyo was 3-5 with a double and drove in 3 runs.

Alex Verdugo was 3-3 with a double and drove in a run

Kevin Plawecki drove in 2 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston is now 58-58 and 4 games out of the final wild card playoff spot, with 44 games remaining in the regular season.

Boston will go for the series sweep Thursday night when they play Pittsburgh. Josh Winckowski is scheduled to pitch with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.