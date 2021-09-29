Red Sox Wild Card Hopes Dealt Blow by Orioles Lose 4-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' wild card dreams were dealt a blow Tuesday night, when the Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 at Camden Yards. The Red Sox are now 2 games behind the Yankees for the top Wild Card spot, but only a half game ahead of the Seattle Mariners and 1 game of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot with 5 games left to play.

Chris Sale was cruising through the 5th inning before Ryan Mountcastle hit a 1 out 2-run home run. Sale was charged with 3 runs, in 5.1 innings. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Hansle Robles got the last 2 outs in the 6th inning.

Tanner Houck pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Boston managed only 3 hits on the night.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 32nd homer in the 2nd inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-4 with his 29th homer in the 6th inning, which had given the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Manager Alex Cora on the night

The Yankees and Blue Jays continue their series on Wednesday, while Seattle plays the A's. The Red Sox and Orioles will play Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6;05 and 1st pitch at 7:05 on AM 1370 WDEA.