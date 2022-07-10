Red Sox Walk-Off Yankees Win in 10 Innings 6-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night in front of a packed Fenway Park

Boston and New York were tied 3-3 at the end of the 9th inning. In the top of the 10th inning, Jose Trevino started the inning at 2nd base. Aaron Judge then doubled, scoring Trevino. Judge was 2-5 on the night

Gleyber Torres grounded out, moving Judge to 3rd base. Anthony Rizo doubled, scoring Judge. Rizzo was 2-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs on the night.

That made the score 5-3 Yankees.

The Red Sox came up in the bottom of the 10th. Jarren Duran started the inning at 2nd base. Rob Refsnyder then singled, moving Duran to 3rd base.

Christian Vazquez flew out to right field. Jeter Downs, recalled from Worcester earlier singled for his 1st major league hit. That drove in Duran, to make the score 5-4.

Xander Bogaerts grounded out to 3rd base, but that allowed Refsnyder to move to 3rd and Downs to move to 2nd.

With 2 out, Alex Verdugo singled to right, scoring both Refsnyder and Downs to give the Red Sox a much needed win, snapping their 4-game losing streak!

Verdugo was 3-5 with 3 runs batted in. In the 8th inning he hit a 2-strike, 2-out single to tie the score in the 8th inning.

Kutter Crawford started the game for Boston and went 5 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

John Schreiber pitched the 7th inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning. Schreiber hasn't allowed a hit to the last 19 batters he's faced.

Refsnyder homered in the 6th inning for Boston. It was his 3rd of the season. He finished the game 2-5.

Aaron Hicks homered for the Yankees in the 5th inning.

Earlier in the day the Red Sox released Hansel Robles and designated Michael Feliz for assignment. They also placed Connor Seibold on the 15 day injured list, and Christian Arroyo on the 10 day injured list. They recalled Jeter Downs and Phillips Valdez from Triple A Worcester and selected Kaleb Ort to the 40-man roster from Worcester.

Rafael Devers missed his 2nd consecutive game and is anticipated to miss Sunday night's game as well with lower back tightness.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston will go for the series split Sunday night, when they play the Yankees in the final game of the series. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to pitch for Boston. Pregame starts at 6:08 and first pitch at 7:08 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.