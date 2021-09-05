Red Sox Walk-Off with the Win Beat Indians 4-3 Saturday

The Boston Red Sox were leading 3-0 going into the top of the 9th inning and had turned the game over to Adam Ottavino. Ottavino allowed 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning and you could hear the collective gasp at Fenway. But after walking JD Martinez to load the bases, Alex Verdugo hit a 2-out single to send the Red Sox faithful home happy, and move the Red Sox closer to the New York Yankees.

Tanner Houck started for the Red So, and went 5 innings. He struck out 7 and allowed just 3 hits.

Phillips Valdez retired all 6 batters he faced in thee 7th and 8th innings.

Rafael Devers hit his 33rd homer run of the season, a 3-run shot in the 7th inning to break the scoreless tie. He hit it on a 3-2 count with 2 out. He now has 100 runs batted in. Devers is now the 12th Red Sox player with 30 plus homers and 100 plus runs batted in.

Verdugo ended up 2-4 with a double and the walk-off single to right with 2 outs.

Kyle Schwarber was 1-4 with a double. Since joining the Red Sox he is barring .338 with 6 doubles, 4 home runs, 8 runs batted in and 16 walks.

For the Indians, Franmil Reyes pinch hit with 2 outs in the 9th inning and hit a game-tying 2 run home with 2 strikes.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox are now 8 games behind the Rays in 3rd place in the AL East. They are only a half game behind the Yankees for the 1st Wild Card spot. They are 4 games ahead of the Oakland A's for the 2nd and final Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox and Indians play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 1:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.