Red Sox Walk-Off With a Win Scoring 2 Runs in the 12th Inning – Beat Tampa Bay 6-5 [VIDEO]

After opening the season with 3 straight losses to the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have won 2 games in a row! They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in 12 innings on Tuesday night, April 6th at Fenway Park, 6-5 after JD Martinez hit a walk-off 2 run single over the right fielder's head in the the bottom of the 12th inning.

Martinez ended up 2-6, driving in 3 runs on the night. He's now batting .476 on the season, 10-21 with 5 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 runs batted in.

Christian Vazquez was 1-4 but his hit was a solo homer that put the game into extra innings, tying the score 3-3

The Red Sox used 7 pitchers for the win. Martin Perez started, going 5 innings and allowing 5 hits, and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Austin Brice threw the 6th inning. Hirikazu Sawamura threw a hitless 7th inning. Darwinzon Hernandez walked 2 in the 8th but didn't allow a run. Matt Barnes pitched 2 innings, striking out 4 in the 9th and 10th innings. Tanner Houck came on in the 11th inning and allowed a run, while striking out 2. Phillips Valdez picked up the win his 1st of the season after allowing a run in the top of the 12th.

Both Alex Verdugo and Franchy Cordero both had outfield assists.

Tyler Glasnow allowed a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 1st inning, then held Boston scoreless for the remainder of his outing. He went 6 innings allowing just the 1 run on 4 hits, while striking out 9 and walking 2.

Manager Alex Cora on the win

Boston and Tampa Bay will conclude the 3 game series with a game Wednesday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10. The Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound, for his 2nd start of the year. Hear the game on 101.9 The Rock, your home for Red Sox baseball.

