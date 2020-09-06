Red Sox Walk-Off with 9-8 Win [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox walked-off with a 9-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, September 6th, with Christian Vazquez scoring the winning run on Yairo Munoz's game winning single in the bottom of the 9th inning as the throw to the plate was on the 1st base side.

The Red Sox hit 5 home runs, including 3 of them in the 2nd inning when JD Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr, and Bobby Dalbec all hit homers.

Defensively Jackie Bradley Jr and Yairo Munoz each recorded their 1st outfield assists, throwing runners out. The Red Sox lead Major League Baseball with 12 outfield assists in the 2020 season.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a 2 run double in the 4th and a solo homer in the 7th.

Xander Bogaerts tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the 9th with a solo homer, his team leading 9th of the season.

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 with a double, and Christian Vazquez was 3-5. Munoz, was 1-5 with the homer and is now batting .450 with 3 doubles, a homer and 4 runs batted in 5 games.

Ryan Weber was effective starting, throwing 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He left with the Red Sox leading 6-2. But the bullpen of Josh Taylor and Phillips Valdez allowed 6 runs in 1.2 innings. Taylor allowed 3 runs and Valdez 4 runs. Mike Kickham picked up the win after pitching a scoreless 8th and 9th inning.

For the Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez was 3-5 with a homer driving in 2 runs. Travis Shaw was 2-5 with 2 doubles. Vladamir Guerrero Jr. was 1-3 with a homer, and walked twice while Rowdy Tellez was 3-5 with a walk.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play the final game of the 5 game series Sunday afternoon, with the pregame starting at 12:35 and first pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.