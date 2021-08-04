Red Sox Unveil 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, August 4th unveiled their 2022 regular season schedule! The Red Sox begin Wednesday, a game back in the AL East, with 54 games to play in the 2021 regular season. Hopefully we will have playoff baseball deep into October!

All games are subject to change, and times to be determined.

The Red Sox will start 2022, and hopefully raise the 2021 World Series Flag on Thursday, March 31st against Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox will play the New York Yankees at Fenway Park 3 times – July 7-10, August 12-14, and September 13-14. The team will play at Yankee Stadium on April 7-10, July 15-17, and September 22-25.

The club will make a rare trip to Wrigley Field in 2022 for a 3-game series against the Chicago Cubs July 1-3. The series will be the club’s first visit to Wrigley since 2012

4 National League teams will make trips to Fenway Park next season, including 3 from the Central division: the Cincinnati Reds (May 31-June 1), the St. Louis Cardinals (June 17-19), the Milwaukee Brewers (July 29-31), and the Atlanta Braves (August 9-10).

The final home series of the regular season will be against the Baltimore Orioles (September 27-29), and the regular season will conclude with a 3-game series on the road at the Rogers Centre in Toronto (September 30-October 2).

You can hear every Red Sox game on AM 1370 WDEA.