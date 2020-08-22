Red Sox Trade Workman and Hembree

The rebuilding of the Boston Red Sox has officially begun, as the Red Sox traded Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree and cash considerations, along with a player to be named later or cash considerations, to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, August 21st. In exchange Boston acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta and minor league right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold.

Pivetta, made his 3rd consecutive Opening Day roster with the Phillies in 2020 and made 3 relief appearances for the club this season. He is 19-30 with a 5.50 ERA (242 ER/396.1 IP) and 421 strikeouts in 92 career appearances (71 starts), including 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA (23 ER/62.2 IP) against American League opponents. In 2 career games against the Red Sox, he has allowed only one run in 13.0 innings (0.69 ERA).

Seabold, was selected by the Phillies in the 3rd round of the 2017 June Draft out of California State University, Fullerton. Ranked Philadelphia’s No. 23 prospect by MLB.com, the right-hander is 11-10 with a 3.52 ERA (77 ER/196.2 IP), 203 strikeouts, and only 46 walks in 40 career appearances (34 starts). In 2019 he posted a combined 2.24 ERA (14 ER/56.1 IP), a 1.01 WHIP, and a .224 opponent batting average in 12 games (11 starts) with four teams, including seven outings with Double-A Reading. Following the season, he pitched for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League and recorded a 1.06 ERA (2 ER/17.0 IP) with 22 strikeouts and four walks.

Workman, has spent his entire career in the Red Sox organization since being selected by the club in the 2nd round of the 2010 June Draft. A 2-time World Series champion, he is the only pitcher to appear in at least 1 Postseason game for the Red Sox in both 2013 and 2018. In 194 career games (18 starts) during the regular season, Workman has gone 24-16 with 19 saves, a 3.76 ERA (120 ER/287.0 IP), and a .228 opponent batting average.

Hembree, was acquired by the Red Sox from the San Francisco Giants on July 26, 2014. He made 251 relief appearances with Boston over parts of the last 7 seasons (2014-20), going 15-5 with two saves, a 3.70 ERA (106 ER/257.2 IP), and 270 strikeouts. He threw at least 60.0 innings in both 2017 and 2018, and during the 2018 Postseason he allowed zero hits in 4.2 scoreless innings to help lead the Red Sox to a World Series championship.

The trade deadline is August 31, 2020

