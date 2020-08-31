Red Sox Trade Osich to Cubs

The Boston Red Sox continued to be sellers as the trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 31st. Monday afternoon they traded left-handed pitcher Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations

Osich, made 13 appearances – including 1 start – for Boston, posting a 5.74 ERA (10 ER/15.2 IP) in his first season with the club. The left-hander allowed 7 of his 10 runs over a two-game span from August 17-21, and has posted a 2.25 ERA (3 ER/12.0 IP) in his other 11 outings. Osich earned the win yesterday, August 30th against the Nationals, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, his third consecutive scoreless outing

