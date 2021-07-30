Red Sox Trade for Kyle Schwarber from Washington Nationals

With less than 17 hours to go before the 4 p.m. July 30th trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox announced that they had traded for All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez.

To make room for Schwarber on the 40-man roster the Red Sox designated Brandon Workman for assignment.

Schwarber, currently on the 10 day injured list with a right hamstring strain since July 3rd has played 72 games in 2021, all in left field. He has hit .253 with 25 home runs.

From June 19-29 he tied a major league record for most home runs in a 10-game span, hitting 12 home runs and set the all-time record for most home runs from the leadoff spot with 15 in June.

Schwarber helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series playing in 5 games against the Cleveland Indians and batting .412 with a double and run batted in.

Aldo Ramirez was pitching for Low-A Salem and had a 2.03 earned run average with 32 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Brandon Workman pitched last night for Boston and lit up for 7 hits and 4 runs in 2.0 innings. His earned run average was 5.46. In 238 career appearances with the Red Sox, Workman is 25-16 with 20 saves and a 3.83 earned run average.

The Red Sox begin the day (Friday) 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in 1st place in the AL East. Boston and Tampa Bay begin a 3-game series at Tropicana Field. Friday night's pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock